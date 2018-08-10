Idaho man sentenced for distributing drugs that resulted in death

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — Ryan E. Curtis, 45, of Nampa, was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl resulting in death, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge sentenced Curtis to 240 months in prison. Lodge also imposed three years of supervised release to be served after Curtis is released from prison.

According to court records, in August 2017, Curtis, a methamphetamine dealer in the Nampa area, began distributing what he called “China White”, a common street name for either pure heroin or a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. According to Curtis, he provided Dominico Stewart a sample of China White, asking that Stewart try the substance while Curtis was present so that Stewart understood how potent the drug was.

Shortly after Stewart ingested the substance, he collapsed. Instead of calling emergency services or seeking help for Stewart, Curtis tried to revive Stewart on his own through several different methods, including injecting Stewart with methamphetamine. Ultimately, Stewart died. Curtis did not notify law enforcement of the death, but attempted to conceal his role in Stewart’s death by dumping the body in an alleyway in Nampa.

The Nampa Police Department discovered Dominico Stewart’s body the following morning. A toxicology report showed that Stewart had a lethal dose of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death. The coroner ultimately determined that Stewart died of a methamphetamine overdose.

The Nampa Police Department’s investigation into the death lead them not only to Ryan Curtis, but ultimately to a drug trafficking organization that was distributing both methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Treasure Valley. Matt Sedillo, Herman Sedillo, and Vaudencia Hamilton have been arrested and charged in federal court in Idaho for their role in trafficking the drugs that caused Stewart’s death. Their cases are still pending.

This case was investigated by the Nampa Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Board. The Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Board is a collaboration of local law enforcement drug task forces and prosecuting agencies dedicated to addressing regional drug trafficking organizations that operate in Ada and Canyon County.