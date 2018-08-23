Idaho Rockfest cancelled one day before the event

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Rockfest has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The two-day festival, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, would have brought Vince Neil, the voice of Mötley Crüe, to Melaleuca Field along with a number of other bands.

But now promoters say the event is off and will only say the reason is beyond their control, promoter Scott Adkins told EastIdahoNews.com.

Ron Heyrend, who is producing the event for EKR Entertainment, issued the following statement:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Idaho Rockfest is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded to ticket buyers. The cancellation of Idaho Rockfest is in no way a reflection of the stellar artists and bands booked for this festival. We’ve had tremendous support from the community, including our media partner, Rich Broadcasting’s 94.9 and 104.5 The Rock. The cancellation of the 2-day event is in no way a reflection of Rich Broadcasting.

We are very disappointed about these circumstances.”

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to promoters for more details.