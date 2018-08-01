Idaho teen dies after falling off cliff in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Montana — A North Idaho teen is dead after slipping and falling into a creek and then off a 100 foot cliff.

The accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when 15-year-old Spencer Flerchinger of Kamiah was exploring a culvert that runs beneath the road that crosses Haystack Creek. Spencer was visiting the park with his parents.

Park rangers were able to recover Spencer’s body from a ledge below the road.

No suspicious circumstances have been noted, and the investigation is ongoing, according to a park news release.

This fatality follows a similar death in July 2017 at Haystack Creek when a person fell into the creek above the culvert while taking a photograph. While falls into water are a common cause of injury and death, the recent occurrence of another fatality at the same location is not commonplace.

Visitors are urged to use extreme caution while recreating in the park. Unpredictable wildlife, extreme natural features, and other hazards exist in nearly all locations, including areas that may seem relatively safe. Glacier has 42 named waterfalls in addition to unnamed creeks and falls, and tens of miles of roadway that border steep cliffs. Falls in and near water features are a leading cause of death and visitors should avoid areas with slippery rocks that might result in a significant fall.

“It’s often the case that people hear about a tragic incident like this and think that it couldn’t happen to them,” said Glacier National Park Chief Ranger Paul Austin. “The facts are that many people explore the park each day in ways that could result in a serious accident. Take a few minutes before your trip to public lands to identify significant hazards. Prepare for the possibility of getting lost on a trail or an unexpected animal encounter. Stay away from rushing creeks and sheer drops.”