IFPD investigating multiple reports of gunshots being fired

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the city of Idaho Falls at different times Wednesday and Thursday.

The first incident was reported Wednesday around 9 p.m. Police received a call that shots were being fired in the area of 13th Street and Emerson Avenue. Officers responded and checked the neighborhood but were unable to locate the source of the shots or any victims.

Several hours later, around 3 a.m. Thursday, police received another report of shots being fired in the 200 block of West 19th Street. Officers arrived but did not find anything suspicious.

Less than two hours later, on the same block of 19th Street, police received a call that shots were being fired. They also received a report that gunshots were being fired near Fife Avenue and 17th Street. Officers arrived and checked the area, but were unable to locate the source of the shots or victims.

On Thursday evening, around 6:45 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer was called to the 300 block of West 20th Street after someone discovered their front windshield had been shot.

The caller reported hearing gunshots fired in the area around 4:45 a.m. that morning. The resident went outside and saw a car leaving the area, but was unable to get a description of the vehicle.

Earlier this week, a person living on the 1300 block of Crescent Avenue reported their car and garage had been hit by what appeared to be a shotgun blast.

The homeowner reported hearing a loud noise just after 7 a.m. Monday and discovered the gunshots later that morning. No other parts of the home were damaged.

Police continue to investigate the incidents and have not said if they are connected. They ask anyone with information on these cases to call (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 529-1983.