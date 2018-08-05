ISP urges drivers to pay extra attention in construction sites

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS – This summer, Idaho law enforcement and emergency service agencies have responded to an extraordinarily high number of fatality crashes on our roadways. The “100 Deadliest Days” of driving began on Memorial Day weekend, and sadly, this summer may set a record.

RELATED | Authorities urge caution as we enter the 100 deadliest days of driving

Idaho State Police wants to remind and encourage motorists to pay attention to signs while driving, especially while in construction and detour areas. There are several large construction projects along Interstate 84 and Interstate 86 in southern Idaho. Many of the injury and fatality crashes we’ve seen have occurred there.

With that in mind, here are some tips for drivers: