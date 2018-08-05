ISP urges drivers to pay extra attention in construction sites
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
IDAHO FALLS – This summer, Idaho law enforcement and emergency service agencies have responded to an extraordinarily high number of fatality crashes on our roadways. The “100 Deadliest Days” of driving began on Memorial Day weekend, and sadly, this summer may set a record.
Idaho State Police wants to remind and encourage motorists to pay attention to signs while driving, especially while in construction and detour areas. There are several large construction projects along Interstate 84 and Interstate 86 in southern Idaho. Many of the injury and fatality crashes we’ve seen have occurred there.
With that in mind, here are some tips for drivers:
- Many drivers now rely upon GPS devices to navigate to their destinations, but these devices can send you into dangerous situations as they are not always updated with road construction and temporary detours.
- Idaho State Police also wants to remind you that stopping on the interstate is extremely dangerous and should only be done in an emergency.
- It is important to know that use of a crossover to turn around is a misdemeanor criminal offense due to the great danger in which it puts you and other motorists.
- Do not enter or exit the interstate anywhere other than designated on- and off-ramps.
- Do not back up on the interstate and do not use the median to turn around. If you find yourself on a different route than what you wanted, drive to the next exit, find a safe place off the roadway to park (such as a parking lot), and figure out how to safely get back on the route. This may require you to drive 15 to 20 miles, but reaching your destination safely should be your top priority.
