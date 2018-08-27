ITD driver’s license computers not working

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Currently the ITD driver’s license computers are not working today and the Idaho Transportation Department DMV is working to remedy the issue.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is advising everyone that may need to renew a driver’s license, ID Card or obtain any kind of Idaho driver’s license or permit that due to these system fixes, the process may be considerably slower.

This issue is beyond the control of our Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Driver’s License Office; however, they are trying to help in these transactions as best they can as the system allows them access.

Our recommendation to the public is to monitor the Idaho Transportation Department DMV Services Website, their Facebook page, or media releases from the Idaho Transportation Department for updates and notices of when the system is operational.

We will try to update the Bonneville County’s Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as well when we are notified the system is running.