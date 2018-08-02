Kiss a duck, win $1,000 bucks to KJ’s Super Stores

The 28th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race happens Saturday, Aug. 11 and EastIdahoNews.com is proud to partner with organizers in presenting the 2nd annual “Kiss a Duck” contest!

You could win a $1,000 gift card to KJ’s Super Stores simply by puckering up and outlasting 19 opponents.

HOW YOU ENTER THE CONTEST

1. LIKE this Facebook post.

2. In the comments section below the Facebook post, POST a photo of you with duck lips.

3. COMPLETE the form at the bottom of this page.

HOW YOU WIN

1. The 20 finalists will report to Broadway Ford in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10.

2. At 7:30 p.m., all finalists will place their lips on the large blow-up yellow duck. Contestants can not bring chairs, pillows or other accessories. Cell phones and jackets are allowed.

3. Every three hours, contestants will be allowed to take a ten minute break to use the restroom, eat and drink, stretch, etc.

4. Contestants MUST have their lips back on the duck at the end of the ten minute break or they are disqualified.

5. The duck will move to the Greenbelt around midnight. Contestants will follow and the contest will resume.

6. The last person with their lips on the duck wins the $1,000 gift card!

7. If more than one person has kept their lips on the duck at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, a random drawing will be held to choose the winner of the $1,000 gift card. Runner-up contestants who lasted until 3 p.m. but did not win the gift card will receive a 4 pack of tickets to the Idaho Falls Chukars game on Sept. 3.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

1. You should not enter this contest if you do not think you can physically stand for hours with your lips on a large rubber duck. Chairs, pillows and other accessories are not allowed.

2. Judges will be monitoring the contest at all times. Decisions made by the judges will be final. Cheating and arguing with judges will not be tolerated.

3. The 19 people who do not win the $1,000 gift card will receive papers to adopt a duck in the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

4. Read the official rules here before entering the contest.

5. Ducks are still available to purchase for the Duck Race – and the winner gets a brand new 2018 Ford F-150 from Broadway Ford! Click HERE to adopt your ducks.

6. Click here to follow the KJ’s Super Store Facebook page for updates.