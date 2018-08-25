LDS church urges Utah members to vote no on medical marijuana initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent an email to members in Utah urging them to vote no on Proposition 2, the medical marijuana ballot initiative.

The email went out Thursday, hours after LDS Church leaders participated in a news conference opposing Prop. 2.

Read the email here:

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

In November, Proposition 2, an initiative which would legalize the sale and use of marijuana, will appear on the ballot. Its proponents assert that it will make medical marijuana available to those suffering with debilitating pain and other infirmities. However, in truth it goes much further, creating a serious threat to health and public safety, especially for our youth and young adults, by making marijuana generally available with few controls.

The Church joins a coalition of medical experts, public officials, and community stakeholders in calling for a safe and compassionate approach to providing medical marijuana to those in need. The Church does not object to the medicinal use of marijuana, if doctor prescribed, in dosage form, through a licensed pharmacy.

As a member of the coalition, we urge voters of Utah to vote NO on Proposition 2, and join us in a call to state elected officials to promptly work with medical experts, patients, and community leaders to find a solution that will work for all Utahns, without the harmful effects that will come to pass if Proposition 2 becomes law.

This article was first published by fellow CNN affiliate KSTU. It is used here with permission.