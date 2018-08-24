Local man dead after UTV rollover at Sand Dunes
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
St. Anthony
Published at | Updated at
ST. ANTHONY — A Jefferson County man is dead after a UTV rollover crash at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Thursday night.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a 911 call about the wreck at 7:50 p.m. from the middle bowl of the dunes.
Emergency crews responded, but discovered the driver, 36-year-old Danon G. Perry, had died at the scene, according to a news release.
A passenger, who has not been identified, was uninjured in the crash. Neither party was wearing seat belts.
