Local man dead after UTV rollover at Sand Dunes

ST. ANTHONY — A Jefferson County man is dead after a UTV rollover crash at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Thursday night.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a 911 call about the wreck at 7:50 p.m. from the middle bowl of the dunes.

Emergency crews responded, but discovered the driver, 36-year-old Danon G. Perry, had died at the scene, according to a news release.

A passenger, who has not been identified, was uninjured in the crash. Neither party was wearing seat belts.