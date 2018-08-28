Man dies in fiery motorcycle crash near Victor

VICTOR — A German man was killed in a fiery motorcycle crash on Idaho Highway 33 Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m. the Teton County Sheriff’s office received the call that a motorcycle and a pickup truck had collided on ID 33 and 6000 South.

Klaus-Dieter Beyer, 58, of Siegen, Germany was riding northbound on ID 33 on a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a 1993 Chevrolet Pickup, driven by John Lawless, 54, of Victor, slowed to make a left turn on 6000 S. Klaus-Dieter and his passenger Carmen Beyer, 52, also from Siegen, Germany rear-ended the truck, according to Idaho State Police. The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle caught fire following the crash.

Klaus-Dieter and Carmen were both ejected and Klaus-Dieter died at the scene. Carmen was transported by air ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs. From there she was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Carmen was wearing a helmet, however, Klaus-Dieter was not. Carmen’s condition is unknown.