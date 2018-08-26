Local officer honored at D.A.R.E. training

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Pocatello Police Officer Kevin Buetts is at the top of his class when it comes to D.A.R.E. instruction.

At the D.A.R.E. Officer Training in South Jordan, Utah, Buetts was honored at the end of the session with the Overall Outstanding Team Member Award. The 80-hour training shows officers different techniques and methods for connecting with children in and out of the classroom. The training also goes beyond teaching children about the dangers of drug abuse by addressing bullying, social media, and other challenges children face.

“As police officers, we often see people in the worst of circumstances,” said Officer Buetts, “It’s a breath of fresh air to come into the positive environment of a classroom and show students that officers care about them and help the students make better decisions as they grow.”

Now back in Pocatello, Buetts will serve as the D.A.R.E. instructor, focusing on the 5th and 6th grades, as well as School Resource Officer for New Horizons High School.

For more information on the Pocatello Police Department, visit pocatello.us/police.