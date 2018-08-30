Local teenager missing nearly two weeks has been found alive

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

RIRIE — A 14-year-old boy missing nearly two weeks ago has been found alive in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Jared Silveira ran away from home on August 20, according to officials. He was found safe Thursday evening and Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says his office is working closely with the Jackson Police Department to reunite Jared with his family.

Further details have not been released.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss