Local teenager missing nearly two weeks has been found alive

RIRIE — A 14-year-old boy missing nearly two weeks ago has been found alive in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Jared Silveira ran away from home on August 20, according to officials. He was found safe Thursday evening and Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says his office is working closely with the Jackson Police Department to reunite Jared with his family.

Further details have not been released.