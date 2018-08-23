Two-vehicle crash blocks US 26

Share This

RIRIE — Idaho State Police are investigating a serious head-on collision between two vehicles on U.S. Highway 26.

Dispatchers say the crash occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near milepost 353, three miles east of Ririe.

Both lanes of traffic are closed.

It’s unclear exactly what occurred, though at least one vehicle appeared to be severely damaged by fire, and multiple Idaho Falls ambulances and fire trucks were at the crash.

No details have been released about the occupants of the vehicles.

ISP expects to release more details on the crash this evening.

Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department