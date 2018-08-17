Man allegedly stole over $72,000 from Rexburg company, now faces 11 felony charges

REXBURG — A local man allegedly gave himself multiple raises and used company money to buy himself stuff from Amazon.

Brice David Myers, 38, was arrested Aug. 3, and charged with one count of grand theft and 10 counts of felony forgery. Myers allegedly stole $72,573.94 from his former employer Mountain West Mechanical.

Mountain West Mechanical part owner Brian Hill told investigators Myers was hired in March 2016 as an office manager. According to court documents, Hill said after three months of employment Myers gave himself multiple hourly raises bringing his starting pay from $20 per hour to $27 per hour. Hill said Myers paid himself approximately $29,000 above what was originally agreed upon.

Hill said Myers was given a company credit card to purchase office supplies. The credit card statement Hill gave to investigators showed Myers used the card to make more than $23,000 in personal purchases, and the majority of those were made to Myers’ Amazon account.

Hill also showed copies of checks Myers had written and that had Hill’s name on them. Hill told investigators he had not signed those checks and showed them copies of checks he had signed. According to documents, the signature on the first set of checks did not match the signature on the second set of checks. The checks Myers allegedly forged amounted to over $19,000.

Documents appear to show Myers purchased parts for his personal vehicle from Napa Auto Parts and had the parts paid for by Mountain West Mechanical.

Hill gave investigators a copy of a recording made when company management confronted Myers about his alleged crimes.

According to documents when asked about giving himself raises Myers responded, “I did it.” He said when he was hired he was told he would start at $20 an hour and after six months he’d be bumped up to $25 an hour. When asked why he didn’t just ask management about getting a raise he said, “that would have been better.”

When Myers was asked about the forged checks he said, “many of them were reimbursements for things and I made back a little bit extra on top.”

Mountain West Mechanical’s management gave Myers two weeks to either pay the money back or come up with a viable plan to pay the money back.

“I will give you the cash,” Myers allegedly said in the recording. “I did this, and I owe it to you.”

According to documents, Hill filed the complaint a few weeks after he and the company’s management confronted Myers.

Myers posted bond shortly after being arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10 to be arraigned.