Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teen girl

RIGBY — A local man was arrested for allegedly touching a teen girl’s breasts while she was in bed.

Leland Shane Edwards, 41, was arrested on June 26, for allegedly touching a 16-year-old girl’s breasts while she lay in her bed. Edwards and the victim are relatives. He is facing one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

According to court documents, the victim told a forensic interviewer at the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, that she had been in her room when she heard the doorknob turn so she turned away onto her side and pulled her blankets over her and pretended to sleep.

She said Edwards allegedly walked into the room pulled the blankets off of the victim and began rubbing her breasts. The victim said she moved and Edwards left the room. The victim got up and locked the bedroom door. However, after a few minutes allegedly came back and unlocked the door and apologized to the victim.

The victim told her mother about the alleged incident.

Documents show investigators found text messages between Edwards and the victim. The messages allegedly show Edwards telling the victim that he wants to talk to her before her mother got home.

In the messages, he tells the victim to say “it only happened once.” He goes on to ask if the victim told her mother it only happened one time. The victim responded, “you did it more times.”

Edwards again told the victim to tell her mother it only happened once, that it’s not a big deal and that it won’t happen again.

“I can’t, you did it,” the victim responded according to court documents. “You might not do it again but nothing is the same. I see nobody the same anymore. My heart is broken.”

When investigators requested to speak to Edwards, he informed them his attorney advised him not to speak to them without him present. When investigators reached out to his attorney, they were told Edwards was not able to speak to them at the time.

Edwards was arrested on a $25,000 bond. He posted bond and was released the day after being arrested.