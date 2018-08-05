Man arrested for DUI had methamphetamine in his car, authorities say

IDAHO FALLS – During an arrest for DUI Saturday morning, Idaho State Police say they found two pounds of methamphetamine in the suspect’s possession.

ISP spokesman Chris Weadick tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers made a traffic stop on Interstate 15 near milepost 113 around 11:45 Saturday morning.

The driver was failing to maintain his lane of travel, Weadick says. ISP suspected he might be a drowsy driver.

During the traffic stop, the trooper realized the driver was under the influence and arrested him.

During the search of the vehicle, the methamphetamine was located. Troopers identified the man as Manuel Larios by looking at his driver’s license, which was issued in California.

Larios was taken into custody and booked in the Bonneville County Jail.