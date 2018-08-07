Man charged in case of teenager hit by car last year

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On August 24, 2017, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office personnel began an investigation into an injury hit and run crash that happened at 1st St. and 25th E.

In this incident, a 15-year-old boy was riding his bike from work at the nearby Arctic Circle and was struck in the intersection by a white pickup that ultimately fled the scene. The boy was transported from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was hospitalized for quite some time with significant injuries.

RELATED | Family of teen hit by truck: ‘How can someone be so cruel?’



Deputies followed up on numerous leads from the public over a period of months and examined evidence at the scene and from nearby security cameras. Much of this evidence required lengthy examination by specialized persons trained in tire marks, trace evidence, and paint transfer.

RELATED | Restaurant, community donate to 15-year-old hit-and-run victim

Ultimately deputies were able to identify a suspect in the case, 23-year-old Kacey M. Spencer of Idaho Falls. Deputies submitted the case findings to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office with a request that charges be brought against Spencer.

A short time later, Spencer was served with a criminal summons to appear in court on charges for leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony. Spencer made his initial appearance Tuesday at the Bonneville County Courthouse and his case has been set for a preliminary hearing.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those that provided tips, leads and information in this case and we appreciate the patience of all those involved while details and evidence were analyzed and vetted properly.