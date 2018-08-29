Man claims he had affair with Colorado father accused of killing wife, kids

Share This

DENVER, Colorado — A man has come forward claiming to be the secret lover of Chris Watts, a Colorado father charged in the deaths of his wife and two young daughters.

Watts has been charged with killing his pregnant wife, Shannan Watts, and their two young daughters – Bella, 3, and Celeste, 4.

A man claiming to be Watts’ lover appeared on HLN Monday and said they had a 10-month affair.

“He told me he was the victim of emotional and verbal abuse and he was trapped in a loveless marriage and he didn’t know any way out because of the kids,” said the man, who refused to be identified, in his phone call to ‘Crime and Justice.’

Watts is accused of killing his kids and wife before dumping his daughters’ bodies in oil tanks north of Denver. Later, Watts told police that his wife strangled the girls, and he attacked her in rage.

Watch the video clip above to hear more from the man claiming to be Watts’ lover.