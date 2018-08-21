Man convicted of sexually abusing 9-year-old says he hasn’t done anything wrong

IDAHO FALLS — A man convicted by a jury of sexually abusing a young girl said his words were twisted.

Mario Hernandez, 45, was given a rider with an underlying sentence of 10 years with two years fixed and eight years indeterminate by District Judge Joel Tingey on Monday.

A rider program generally consists of one year of treatment while incarcerated in state prison. After the year is up the judge will determine whether or not the defendant will be released on probation or complete their sentence.

Despite his conviction, Hernandez maintained his innocence and accused investigators of twisting evidence against him.

“When I speak with Mr. (Detective) Rome Stiffler, he took my statement and he pushed the words to deceive and distort the truth,” Hernandez said in his statements during sentencing.

Hernandez’ defense attorney Jordan Crane argued Hernandez is facing federal charges and possible deportation. Because of that, he should be placed on probation with a three to five year indeterminate underlying sentence.

“On the spectrum of sexual battery cases that the court sees this has got to be one at the bottom,” Crane said. “The touching was very minimal. I think the victim impact or the statement from the victim disclosed there’s not a huge amount of trauma if any that this girl continues to suffer from.”

Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey argued placing Hernandez on probation would not fulfill the court’s responsibility to protect the public.

“The evidence that the court heard was basically that this defendant was grooming this child over a short period of time and that there had begun to be some physical contact with that child that was escalating,” Dewey said. “It didn’t, luckily, escalate to the point where this child is permanently scarred by this or traumatized. But it was something where the defendant was touching this child in a sexual manner.”

During a forensic interview, the victim reportedly told authorities Hernandez would hug her from behind and sometimes cup her breasts. She said he would kiss her “like a husband would do to his wife.”

Court documents show a conversation between the victim and Hernandez had been going on for several days. Court documents show that throughout the conversation, Hernandez would say things like, “hey my girl,” “Hello sweety,” “I love you,” “Girlfriend,” “How are you today babe” and “hurry up and grow up so I can married (sic) you.” He’s also accused of calling her “my sweet little love,” “my little girlfriend” and “my little angel.”

“I haven’t done anything wrong,” Hernandez said. “Inappropriate? Yes. When I send those texts and a lot of people say ‘how can a 45-year-old man send those kinds of texts?’ I tell my attorney, ‘why a 45-year-old man chasing these girls in a store. He don’t care about people around him.’ That’s me. That’s what I do. I’m a kid with my kids. I’m a kid with everybody else.”

In a previous interview, Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark told EastIdahoNews.com predators often admit to engaging in activity with their victims that is, in fact, evidence of grooming.

Tingey told Hernandez a jury believed there was sexual intent and found him guilty.

“I’m retaining jurisdiction on this matter,” Tingey said during sentencing. “Frankly, I’m quite curious to see what a retained jurisdiction report would read — how that would read. Which is a possibility, Mr. Hernandez that you would be qualified for probation at a later date. I feel like I want to give you that opportunity and get you some treatment.”

Hernandez was also ordered to pay a $750 fine and register as a sex offender.