Man dies after being thrown from SUV on I-15

Share This

MALAD — A Washington man was killed in a rollover crash on I-15 early Monday morning.

Joel Urey, 22, of Woodinville, Washington, was driving a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner north of Malad around 2 a.m. His vehicle went over the left shoulder and back onto the road when police say Urey overcorrected and the SUV rolled.

Urey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police continue to investigate.