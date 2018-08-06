Man dies after being thrown from SUV on I-15
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
MALAD — A Washington man was killed in a rollover crash on I-15 early Monday morning.
Joel Urey, 22, of Woodinville, Washington, was driving a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner north of Malad around 2 a.m. His vehicle went over the left shoulder and back onto the road when police say Urey overcorrected and the SUV rolled.
Urey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Police continue to investigate.
