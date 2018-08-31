Man flown to hospital after being thrown from motorcycle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

VICTOR — On Friday, August 31, at approximately 5:18 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a motorcycle crash northbound on SH31 near milepost 14, near Victor.

Gary McCord, 57, of Cortland, IL, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. McCord failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. McCord was ejected and the motorcycle went down an embankment.

McCord was not wearing a helmet, and was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His condition has not been released.

