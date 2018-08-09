Man hospitalized after driving off I-15, landing on Pocatello street

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — On Thursday, August 9th, at approximately 12:03 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 68, in Pocatello.

Michael Martin, 60, of Campbell, MO, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt commercial vehicle northbound near milepost 68.

Cody Olsen, 24, of Salt Lake City, UT, was driving a Ford Focus north when he side-swiped Martin’s vehicle. Olsen then drove off the left shoulder of the road and into the median before he drove off an embankment and landed on Terry Street in Pocatello.

Olsen was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Pocatello Police Department, Pocatello Fire, Pocatello EMS and Bannock County Search and Rescue. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.