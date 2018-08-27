Man killed in crash near Idaho-Montana border

Share This

ISLAND PARK — A Montana man was killed Monday morning in a crash on State Highway 87 near the Idaho-Montana border.

Brian H. Eekhoff, 33, of Manhattan, Montana, was driving south in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck around 6:40 a.m. when Idaho State Police say he drove off the left shoulder of the road and rolled. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to deputies.

Eekhoff died at the scene.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted Idaho State Police with the investigation.