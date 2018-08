Man killed in rollover crash near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A Lava Hot Springs man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening on US Highway 30.

Henry Hanson, 84, was driving a 2012 Subaru Forester west of Lava Hot Springs when he went off the right shoulder and rolled his vehicle, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Hanson died on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.