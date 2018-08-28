Man loses $5k after sending money to woman who promised to be his wife

Share This

REXBURG — Don’t send money to people you don’t know online. Period.

That’s the message from the Rexburg Police Department after a man lost nearly $5,000 in a scam over the weekend.

The 58-year-old told officers he met a woman on Google Hangouts who went by the names of Jenny Cruz and Jenny Pincher. They began communicating and she said she needed help for a family member.

“She said she would marry him if he would pay for her grandma’s surgery,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She told him her grandmother had a hemorrhage in her brain and needed money to help.”

RELATED | Woman issues warning after losing over $1 million to man she met on LDS dating site

Lewis says the scammer sent the man three cashiers checks worth $2,590, $1,050 and $1,350. The man then wired $4,990 to Mexico.

“That’s when the bank contacted him and said the checks were fraudulent. He came in and reported the crime to us,” Lewis says.

It’s “nearly impossible” that the scammer will ever be found and Lewis says this serves as a reminder to everyone who receives requests for cash.

“Just don’t send it. Unless you have met the person and know them, don’t send money,” Lewis says.