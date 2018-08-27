Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenage girl

Share This

RIGBY — A man who had sexual contact with a teenage girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Zachary Paul Raymond, 22, was arrested in Oct. 2017, after allegedly sexually touching a 14-year-old girl and engaging in sexually explicit text message conversations with her. He was originally charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16 but, as part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced to sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15, one year after Raymond was first arrested.

According to court documents, investigators were informed of inappropriate messages between Raymond and the victim. When questioned about the messages, Raymond denied ever sending them. He continued to deny sending the messages even after investigators informed him that they had seen the messages.

The victim underwent a forensic interview at the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg. She said Raymond allegedly attempted to touch her sexually one evening when they were alone in his car. She told him she was uncomfortable but he persisted and she allowed him to continue and eventually she performed oral sex on him.

After that night, she said they would send sexually explicit text messages back and forth. She said she later learned Raymond allegedly sent similar sexual text messages to her mother.

According to documents, when Raymond was confronted with this information, he denied ever touching the victim. He eventually admitted kissing her and that she performed oral sex on him but he denied any other contact with the victim.

Shortly after first being arrested, Raymond posted bond. However, he was taken back into custody in March for failing to comply with pretrial services. Raymond remains behind bars.