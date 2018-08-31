Man rushed to hospital following crash in Caribou County

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

CARIBOU COUNTY — On Friday, August 31, at approximately 11:56 a.m., Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 near Milepost 61.

A semi-tractor trailer driven by 57-year-old Howard Martin of Twin Falls was involved in a collision with a sedan driven by 33-year-old Brian Brewer of Soda Springs.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, EMS, extrication, Air Idaho and Search and Rescue were called to the scene.

Brewer was transported to the Caribou Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.