Man sentenced after filing false insurance claims that his snowmobiles were stolen

Share This

The following is a news release from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Bingham County man was sentenced Wednesday, August 29, for two counts of grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud.

Seventh District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced 43-year-old Bradley C. Sims of Blackfoot, after a jury found him guilty during a June trial.

For the insurance fraud convictions, Judge Pickett ordered unified sentences of five years, with one fixed and four indeterminate. On the grand theft counts, the judge ordered Sims to unified sentences of seven years with one fixed and six indeterminate. Judge Pickett ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

In addition, Sims will be required to pay restitution to Progressive Insurance in the amount of $34,603. The judge ordered restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance for $6,497.

In July 2013, Sims reported to Progressive that two 2012 Polaris snowmobiles were stolen from his home. Since the snowmobiles were insured by the company and not recovered, Progressive paid out $20,048 on the claims. In January 2015, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office found Sims in possession of the snowmobiles. Witnesses later testified that Sims possessed two Polaris snowmobiles during the time the machines were reported as stolen.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.