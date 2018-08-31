Man sentenced to prison for assaulting woman

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — Jonathan Jacob Ish, 37, of Fort Hall, was sentenced Thursday to 57 months in prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Ish to serve three years of supervised release, after his release from federal prison. Ish pleaded guilty to the charge on May 21.

According to court records, the female victim of the assault told police that in September 2016, she and Ish were at their residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation when he became angry and began punching and kicking her. At one point Ish stood over her and kicked her in the head and broke her jaw. She was bleeding severely and was later examined at the hospital where she had surgery for a broken mandible (lower jaw), a nasal fracture and a fracture of the eye socket.

This case was investigated by the Fort Hall Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.