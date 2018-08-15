Man with dead woman’s body in his truck drove to Eagle fire station, authorities say

BOISE — A 26-year-old Eagle man is charged with two felonies after authorities say he drove to a local fire station with a dead body in his pickup on Saturday.

Zachary Pennisi is accused of failing to notify or delaying notification of a death. Authorities said they believe the 26-year-old woman in his truck had died of a heroin overdose at Pennisi’s home, near Beacon Light and Horseshoe Bend roads, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The investigation began around 7:30 a.m., when Pennisi drove to Eagle Fire Station No. 2, at 3180 E. Floating Feather Road. Paramedics declared the woman dead before officers arrived at the fire station.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that Pennisi claims he found the woman in his driveway around 7 a.m. Saturday after realizing she was not inside the house. He claims he found her unconscious and unresponsive when he went outside for a cigarette, called 911 and drove her to the fire station. He is not accused of causing the death.

“Detectives then developed evidence that the story was not accurate — that the woman had been deceased for a much longer amount of time than Pennisi had told them,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they also found evidence of drug use at Pennisi’s home and determined he tried to conceal evidence. He is also charged on suspicion of felony destruction of evidence.

The woman’s name had not been released on Tuesday.

As recently as July, Pennisi was ordered to drug court after pleading guilty to felony possession of controlled substance. He was set to have a drug court review hearing on Aug. 21.

He posted a $50,000 bond on Monday and is due in court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27.

This article was originally published in the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.