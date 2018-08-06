Masked man enters radio station studio and shoots DJ in Wisconsin

Share This

(CNN) — A man wearing a mask and hood entered a Wisconsin radio station early Sunday morning and opened fire on three disc jockeys in the broadcast studio, the station said.

WORT FM, a radio station based in Madison, said in a statement that witnesses said five gunshots were fired, injuring one DJ in the buttocks and shattering the glass between studios.

The injured DJ was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged, WORT said. No major injuries were reported and no arrest had been made in the case.

Madison Police responded to the shooting at 3:12 a.m. local time and found one person injured, according to a police incident report. Police said it appeared the shooting was not random and there was no risk to the general public.

Police secured the area and kept DJs off the premises during the immediate investigation of the shooting, leaving WORT off the air until normal programming resumed at 9:38 a.m., the station said.

A motive for the shooting was still unknown and it’s unclear how the assailant entered the building, WORT said.

David Devereaux-Weber, WORT Radio Board president, told CNN affiliate WKOW that the shooting felt targeted.

“Somebody who had a beef about something … and we’re not quite sure whether it’s a personal issue or a music issue,” he said.

The station thanked its supporters in a statement on Sunday.

“We want to thank everyone for the support. Already, the phone calls and concerned messages are flowing into the station,” WORT said.

“Our station has faced many challenges over our 40 years on the Madison airwaves. And, as always, the community has responded to lend a hand. This is when the community in community radio shines.”