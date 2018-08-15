Mustangs defeat Chukars 6-4

The Idaho Falls Chukars outhit the Billings Mustangs 10 to 6 but lose in the most important stat as the Mustangs win 6-4 on Tuesday night at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Jay Schuyler hit a triple to drive in Cash Case. Schuyler scored on a fielders choice ground ball by Mariel Bautista. Billings extended the lead to 3-0 in the 2nd inning on a Juan Martinez solo home run.

The Chukars got on the board on a Jesus Atencio RBI single. Atencio went 2 for 4 for the 2nd straight game. Atencio is now batting .298 on the year.

Idaho Falls scored twice in the 4th inning to make it a 4-3 Billings lead. The first run came on a Hunter Strong RBI double down the right field line, scoring Jose Caraballo. It was Strong’s 6th double of the year. Andres Martin hit an RBI groundout later in the inning. It was Martin’s 18th RBI of the year.

Billings extended the lead to 6-3 on a 2 run home run by Bautista over the left-center wall. It extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Chukars scored 1 run on a Brady Cox RBI single in the 8th inning but that’s all the scoring in the game as the Mustangs win to go to 13-4 in the 2nd half of the season. The loss for the Chukars ended a 3 game winning streak.

It’s the rubber match tomorrow as the Chukars are 3-3 in the 7 game road trip and 1-1 at Billings. Idaho Falls sends Pioneer League All-Star Kris Bubic to the mound against RHP James Marinan. 7:05 pm first pitch.