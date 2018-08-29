Netflix adding 99, dropping 35 titles in September

Share This

THE LIVING ROOM (KSL.com) — Late summer isn’t exactly known for being a hotbed for new movie releases.

At this point, the summer blockbuster season has wound down. It’s still a little too early for releases of late-season blockbusters and Oscars contenders that will be pushing for awards throughout the fall and winter.

Thankfully, Netflix is adding a handful of new movies and shows that should hold you over. The streaming giant is adding 99 titles in September and will be dropping 35 titles in the coming days, according to an emailed statement from Netflix representatives.

Fans of irreverent comedies can check out three movies from three different eras next month: “The Breakfast Club,” “Groundhog Day” and “Nacho Libre” will all be available starting Sept. 1.

Disney fans will enjoy revisiting “Lilo and Stitch” and “The Emperor’s New Groove,” both of which are available Sept. 2.

If you want to revisit Robin Williams’s iconic performance in the classic “Dead Poets Society,” hurry, because the movie will be unavailable starting Sept. 1.

Here’s the full list of everything coming and going from Netflix in September:

Adding

Sept. 1

• “10,000 B.C.”

• “Another Cinderella Story”

• “Assassins”

• “August Rush”

• “Bruce Almighty”

• “Delirium”

• “Fair Game”

• “Groundhog Day”

• “King Kong”

• “La Catedral del Mar” (Netflix Original)

• “Martian Child”

• “Monkey Twins” (Netflix Original)

• “Mr. Sunshine” (Netflix Original)

• “Nacho Libre”

• “Pearl Harbor”

• “Scarface”

• “Sisters” (Netflix Original)

• “Spider-Man 3”

• “Stephanie”

• “Summer Catch”

• “Sydney White”

• “The Ant Bully”

• “The Breakfast Club”

• “The Cider House Rules”

• “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”

• “The Keeping Hours”

• “The River Wild”

• “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”

• “Two Weeks Notice”

• “Unforgiven”

Sept. 2

• “Lilo & Stitch”

• “The Emperor’s New Groove”

• “Maynard”

• “Quantico: Season 3”

Sept. 3

• “A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 4

• “Black Panther”

Sept. 5

• “Van Helsing: Season 2”

• “Wentworth: Season 6”

Sept. 6

• “Once Upon a Time: Season 7”

Sept. 7

• “Atypical: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Cable Girls: Season 3” (Netflix Original)

• “City of Joy” (Netflix Original)

• “Click”

• “First and Last” (Netflix Original)

• “Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Next Gen” (Netflix Original)

• “Sierra Burgess Is A Loser” (Netflix Original)

• “Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “The Most Assassinated Woman in the World” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 10

• “Call the Midwife: Series 7”

Sept. 11

• “Daniel Sloss: Live Shows” (Netflix Original)

• “The Resistance Banker” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 12

• “Blacklist: Season 5”

• “Life” (Netflix Original)

• “On My Skin” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 14

• “American Vandal: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Bleach” (Netflix Original)

• “Boca Juniors Confidential” (Netflix Original)

• “BoJack Horseman: Season 5” (Netflix Original)

• “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Netflix Original)

• “Ingobernable: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “LAST HOPE” (Netflix Original)

• “Norm Macdonald has a Show” (Netflix Original)

• “Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs” (Netflix Original)

• “The Angel” (Netflix Original)

• “The Dragon Prince” (Netflix Original)

• “The Land of Steady Habits” (Netflix Original)

• “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 15

• “Inside The Freemasons: Season 1”

Sept. 16

• “Role Models”

• “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

Sept. 17

• “The Witch”

Sept. 18

• “American Horror Story: Cult”

• “D.L. Hughley: Contrarian” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

• “Battlefish” (Netflix Original)

• “DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan” (Netflix Original)

• “Hilda” (Netflix Original)

• “Maniac: Limited Series” (Netflix Original)

• “Nappily Ever After” (Netflix Original)

• “Quincy” (Netflix Original)

• “The Good Cop” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 23

• “The Walking Dead: Season 8”

Sept. 25

• “A Wrinkle in Time”

• “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

Sept. 26

• “Norsemen: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “The Hurricane Heist”

Sept. 28

• “Chef’s Table: Volume 5” (Netflix Original)

• “El Marginal: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Forest of Piano” (Netflix Original)

• “Hold the Dark” (Netflix Original)

• “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane” (Netflix Original)

• “Lost Song” (Netflix Original)

• “Made in Mexico” (Netflix Original)

• “Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Skylanders Academy: Season 3” (Netflix Original)

• “The 3rd Eye” (Netflix Original)

• “Two Catalonias” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 30

• “Big Miracle”

Dropping

Sept. 1

• “13 Going on 30”

• “A Royal Night Out”

• “Batman Begins”

• “Casino”

• “Dead Poets Society”

• “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

• “Exporting Raymond”

• “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

• “Ghostbusters”

• “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

• “Hotel for Dogs”

• “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry”

• “It Might Get Loud”

• “Joyful Noise”

• “Just Friends”

• “Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1”

• “Man on Wire”

• “Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild”

• “The Assets”

• “The Bucket List”

• “The Dark Knight”

• “The Descent”

• “The Descent: Part 2”

Sept. 2

• “Outsourced”

• “Waffle Street”

Sept. 11

• “Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1-7”

Sept. 14

• “Pete’s Dragon”

Sept. 15

• “A Star Is Born”

• “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead”

• “Bordertown”

Sept. 16

• “Are You Here”

• “Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie”

• “Moonrise Kingdom”

Sept. 24

• “Iris”

Sept. 28

• “The Imitation Game”

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.