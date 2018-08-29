Netflix comedian, African singing group, Grammy nominees part of BYUI fall arts series

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — The Center Stage Performing Arts Series at Brigham Young University-Idaho has announced its Fall Semester lineup that ranges from the Scottish rock band Skerryvore to Broadway singer Brian Stokes Mitchell.

“There’s a wide variety, ranging from an African women’s singing group to Ryan Hamilton, a native of Ashton who is now a successful stand-up comedian,” said Don Sparhawk, coordinator of Center Stage. “We will start the season with an actor who portrays C.S. Lewis and end with our yearly Christmas concert, which will feature Brian Stokes Mitchell.”

“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” will be performed October 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Drama Theater. The one-man show about the famous British writer will feature actor David Payne.

Featuring two Grammy nominees, Fandango! will perform Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall. This concert will feature a mix of Latin, Spanish, Sephardic, Balkan and classical sounds performed on cello, guitar, flute and violin.

Back for an encore performance, the Scottish band Skerryvore will return Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. for a concert in the Hart Auditorium. Twice winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music “Live Act of the Year” Award, Skerryvore creates a fusion of folk, trad, rock and American country sounds.

Ryan Hamilton will return to Idaho for a stand-up comedy show in the Hart Auditorium on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. During the past year he has gained more popularity following his comedy special on Netflix.

Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, Africa, will perform a mix of music ranging from Zimbabwean songs to gospel music at a concert on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kirkham Auditorium.

Internationally-acclaimed cellist Joshua Roman will perform the Dvorak Cello Concerto in B Minor with the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall.

The American Brass Quintet from New York City will perform Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall.

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell from New York City will be the featured guest at the university’s eighth annual Christmas program in the BYU-Idaho Center. Also featuring the university choirs and orchestra, the holiday performance will be Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

A free brochure listing all performing arts events at BYU-Idaho is available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office and the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce or by calling 208-496-2000. Detailed information can also be found on the Center Stage website at byui.edu/centerstage. Community season tickets featuring a 25 percent discount are also available.