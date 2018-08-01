New phase of 17th Street construction begins in Idaho Falls

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Stock image

IDAHO FALLS — Now that paving on 17th Street from S Holmes Avenue to Woodruff Avenue is complete, construction crews will turn their focus to the next phase of the 17th Street Improvement project.

Over the next few weeks, crews will adjust manholes and water valves on the roadway, install median curb and seal coating. Final striping will occur after the seal coat, which is approximately one month from now.

The median curb work at intersections will impact traffic during construction as well as the allowed movements after the improvements are completed.

In 2016, the City of Idaho Falls commissioned a Road Safety Audit of 17th Street to identify improvements to one of the city’s busiest corridors. The study, recommended road safety improvements to include the installation of median curbs to restrict left turns in and out of driveways that are in close proximity to major intersections on 17th Street.

Based on those recommendations, the City is installing median curbs at or near the following intersections:

17th Street & S. Boulevard

17th Street & Holmes Avenue

17th Street & June Avenue

17th Street & Jennie Lee Drive

17th Street & St. Clair Road

17th Street & Woodruff Avenue

17th Street & Channing Way

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s continued patience as we complete all of the construction projects as quickly as possible.