West Nile Virus found in one out of 116 mosquito pools in Bingham County

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s office.

Blackfoot, Idaho — The Bingham County Abatement District’s mosquito control program, operated by Vector Disease Control International (VDCI) would like to update residents about the current level of West Nile Virus (WNV) activity in Bingham County. A total of 116 pools (4,004 total mosquitoes) from Bingham County have been tested for WNV so far this year. One pool of 50 Culex tarsalis mosquitoes trapped in the Springfield area on July 20 tested positive for WNV, and VDCI took immediate action to reduce the mosquito population in this affected area by increasing both the larval and adult mosquito control activities and by expanding the surveillance and disease testing. WNV positive mosquito pools have also been detected in Power County, the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, and several counties in southwestern Idaho. No further West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes, horses or people within the Bingham County Abatement District to date this year, and surveillance and control activity will continue through the remainder of the 2018 mosquito season.

Culex tarsalis and Culex pipiens are the two primary species that can transmit West Nile virus to people and horses in eastern Idaho. “July and August, our warmest months, are when Culex mosquitoes are most abundant, and this is also the time when we usually detect West Nile virus in these mosquitoes,” says Justin Huse, VDCI’s Program Manager for Bingham County’s mosquito abatement program. “The early detection of WNV in mosquitoes is one of the primary reasons for our comprehensive mosquito surveillance and control program. VDCI has a specific response protocol we use when we detect WNV which includes immediately increasing the surveillance, larvicide and adulticide activity within the target area in order to break the viral transmission cycle.”

A WNV positive mosquito pool indicates that viral activity is present in the environment and people should be careful and take precautions to protect themselves from the virus. The Bingham County Abatement Board recommends that all Bingham County residents take the following precautions:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon eucalyptus while always following the label directions for use.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing while outdoors, especially long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks.

Minimize outdoor activity around dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Make sure that all screens on doors and windows are in good condition and fit tightly.

Encourage neighbors and family members to exercise precautions as well.

Eliminate standing water around your property and encourage neighbors to do the same.

Do not over-irrigate pastures to the point that water stands for more than five days.

Keep grass and weeds cut in order to minimize resting places for adult mosquitoes.

West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans, horses and other animals by infected mosquitoes after the mosquitoes have bitten infected birds, which are the primary hosts of the virus. Most people bitten by West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes experience either no symptoms, or possibly a short period of mild flu-like symptoms. Symptoms of human West Nile virus infections typically begin within 14 days following the insect bite and consist of low-grade fever, muscle and joint aches, fatigue, and headaches. In rare but severe cases, symptoms can include high fever, neck pain, severe headache, a rash on the torso, and disorientation, which may be signs of encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). If such symptoms occur, residents should seek immediate medical attention from a physician. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus infection; avoiding mosquito bites and a comprehensive integrated mosquito management program is the best prevention.

If you have any mosquito related questions, please contact VDCI at 208-684-5112.

For more information about West Nile virus, visit the following websites:

