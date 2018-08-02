One person hospitalized after crash on Woodruff in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

Two of the three cars were significantly damaged, and one person received non-life-threatening injures. The person, who has not been identified, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck is still under investigation.