One person hospitalized after crash on Woodruff in Idaho Falls
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS – One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.
Two of the three cars were significantly damaged, and one person received non-life-threatening injures. The person, who has not been identified, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
No other injuries were reported.
The wreck is still under investigation.
