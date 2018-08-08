Pocatello man killed in paraglider crash

GILMORE — A Pocatello man was killed in a paraglider crash Tuesday afternoon in Lemhi County.

Westley Portwood, 40, was operating a paramotor east of Gilmore when he went down, according to a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, Leadore EMTs and Salmon Search and Rescue crews responded around 3:50 p.m.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Portwood was pronounced dead.