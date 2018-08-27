Pocatello ranks third in nation for career opportunities

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The Gate City is near the top when it comes to your future job.

The 2018 study of “The Top 10 Cities for Career Opportunities” by financial technology company SmartAsset sees Pocatello at number three in the nation. The report compared 355 of the country’s cities on factors like median income, unemployment rate, and annual median housing costs using data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and United States Census Bureau.

“We all know Pocatello has great employment opportunities right now,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “It is nice to see us getting national recognition as well.”

The new report marks the second time in four years Pocatello has placed third in the nation and the fourth year in a row the City has been in the top 25. The Gate City placed 15 in 2015, 3 in 2016, and 25 in 2017.

