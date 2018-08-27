Police investigating after vehicle, garage are hit by shotgun blast

IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking the public for help in finding whoever is responsible for shooting a vehicle and home Monday morning.

Officers received a report of vandalism around 8:45 a.m. at 1325 Crescent Ave. in Idaho Falls.

When police arrived, they learned the vehicle and garage had been hit by what appeared to be a shotgun blast, according to a news release. The homeowner reported hearing a loud noise just after 7 a.m.

No other parts of the home were damaged.

Police say there are no suspects and ask if anyone has information on the case to call (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 529-1983.