Police investigating after woman finds car covered in sticky substances, flour

REXBURG — Police are investigating an act of vandalism after a woman discovered her car covered in flour and sticky substances.

The woman parked her car on the 800 block of Engleman Street around July 2 and left town, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis. When she returned Friday, the vehicle was covered in jelly, Vaseline and flour.

“Someone used a 25 pound bag of flour and dumped it all over the car. Underneath the mess was colored smiley faces on all the windows,” Lewis says. “There was Vaseline on the door handles and in the locks and all over.”

While the perpetrators may have considered the incident a prank, Lewis says police are taking the matter seriously and ask anyone with information to call (208) 359-3008.