Police pursuit ends with driver crashing into canal

IDAHO FALLS — Two men were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a canal around 1 a.m. Monday.

Idaho State Police say 20-year-old Alex Ray Hardin and his passenger were pulled over for a routine traffic stop on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls. Hardin then proceeded to drive off and the officer followed, according to police.

Alex Ray Hardin | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

Officers say Hardin then lost control of the vehicle near Snake River Landing and ended up in a canal.

Both Hardin and his passenger got out of the vehicle on their own and no injuries were reported.

Police say Hardin was arrested for grand theft, eluding law enforcement and driving without a valid license. The passenger was also arrested on charges of grand theft.