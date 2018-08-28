Police rescue woman from falling off bridge into river

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police officers rescued a suicidal woman from falling off a bridge Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a railroad bridge near the Marriott Residence Inn on Broadway Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman standing on the outside of the guardrail over the river.

Police say it appeared the woman might fall into the water and they began speaking with her. After some time, officers were able to grab the lady and take her to safety.

The woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Suicide Prevention Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, EastIdahoNews.com encourages you to call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at (208) 398-HELP [4357] or (800) 273-TALK [8255].

Local Resources

  • Behavioral Health Center at EIRMC: (208) 227-2100
  • Behavioral Health Crisis Center: (208) 522-0727

Online resources

