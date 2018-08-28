Police respond to semi truck rollover near Leadore

Share This

LEADORE — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a semi truck rollover between Gilmore and Leadore in Lemhi County.

The crash happened on State Highway 28 at milepost 77. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

The westbound lane is currently blocked and drivers in the area are asked to use caution. Further information is expected to be released later.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.