Police say this woman tried to run over her daughter-in-law in a grocery store parking lot

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman was arrested following a dispute at Smith’s Food and Drug Friday night.

Julie Towler, 64, was having a dispute with her daughter-in-law about finances in the parking lot, according to Idaho Falls Police Sgt. Jon Johnson. The conversation became heated and the daughter-in-law felt threatened.

When she tried to call 911, Johnson says Towler tried to run her over with her vehicle. The daughter-in-law was not injured.

Towler has been charged with aggravated assault. She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.