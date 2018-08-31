Fleeing man runs into home and grabs rifle from woman

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is behind bars after he allegedly grabbed a rifle from a woman while he was on the run from police Thursday night.

Leonel Arteaga-Casas, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault on certain personnel, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, assault on certain personnel, battery and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Police say an officer was patrolling the area of Broadway Street and Saturn Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he saw a vehicle run a red light. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver, Arteaga-Casas, accelerated and pulled into a driveway in the 1400 block of Albany, police say.

Arteaga-Casas then got out of the vehicle and ran into his family’s home with the officer following him on foot, according to a news release.

Investigators say Arteaga-Casas grabbed a rifle from a woman he knew inside the house and came toward the officer. It’s unclear if the gun was loaded.

The woman was able to take the gun from Arteaga-Casas, and he then ran again from police.

Additional officers arrived and were able to arrest Arteaga-Casas. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and is expected to appear in court Friday.

Courtesy photo