POLL: Do you support District 91's $99.5 million bond?

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 patrons will decide if a two-part, $99.5 million bond for building a new high school and remodeling an existing one will pass on Tuesday.

D91’s parents and patrons will go to the polls on Aug. 28 to vote on a bond to update and modernize our high schools. The bond proposal includes: $55.8 for a new Idaho Falls High School, $28.4 for major renovations to Skyline and $2 million to begin the conversion of the current IFHS campus into a Career Technical Education Center for a total base bond of $86.2 million. Then, parents/patrons will have the chance to vote on $13.3 million in amenities that would include a D91 performing arts center at Skyline and innovative, flexible space at the new Idaho Falls High School that could be used for an auxiliary gym, arts performances and more.

Do you support Idaho Falls District 91's $99.5 million bond? * I support the entire $99.5 million bond. Yes, but I support only the $86.2 million bond (without amenities). No. Undecided.



