Rabbit Fire continues growth amid Red Flag conditions

CHALLIS — High temperatures, dry conditions and wind continue to expand the Rabbit Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The fire, located about 22 miles north of Challis, has grown to 7,558 acres since it was ignited by lightning on Aug. 2.

Some 462 local and federal firefighters continued to fight the hard to access forest fire. But after nine days, containment is still at zero percent and no estimate has been given on full containment.

So far the blaze remains confined to trees, grass and some sage brush. No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Temperatures Saturday will be 87 degrees on the fire lines with humidity at 8 percent. Sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected, gusting up to 30 mph. Officials say Friday’s weather behaved like an oven, pre-heating the fuels for Saturday’s extreme fire behavior. With the forecasted winds, the fire could start up new fires up to a half a mile away.

A number of rural roads and trails are closed in the area. For a comprehensive list click here.

Additionally, Stage One Fire Restrictions went into effect Saturday. The following acts are prohibited on all National Forest System Lands within the Salmon-Challis National Forest: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building is also prohibited, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.