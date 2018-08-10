Rabbit Fire expanding in Salmon-Challis National Forest as fire conditions worsen

CHALLIS — Near record heat, combined with low humidity and lots of fuel are keeping the Rabbit Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest very active.

The blaze, located about 22 miles north of Challis, has grown to some 6,357 acres since it was ignited by lightning on Aug. 2.

Fire officials say they were forced to remove all 275 firefighters from a spike camp several miles south of the fire due to heavy smoke and poor air quality Thursday night. Crews returned to battle blaze early Friday morning. Firefighters are focusing on clearing away standing dead trees and brush to limit spread of the fire.

Hot, dry, and very unstable weather conditions continue to favor the fire. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning all day Friday and Saturday in the area. At the fire line at 8,000 feet the temperature is about 90 degrees. Nearby Challis is expecting temperatures as high as 102 this weekend. Moderate winds are expected to increase fire activity Friday afternoon and active burning is expected to continue overnight in multiple directions.

So far no structures have been damaged or destroyed, and the fire has remained contained to trees and brush.

The fire is located in steep, rough terrain that is hard to access. Thus far containment remains at zero percent and there is no estimate on full containment.

A number of rural roads and trails are closed in the area. For a comprehensive list click here.