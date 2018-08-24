Red Flag and Air Quality advisories issued in eastern Idaho

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho is getting more of the same this weekend — hot and dry weather with lots of smoke.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for the following counties: Bonneville, Fremont, Teton, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Bannock, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power, Butte, Custer and Lemhi. The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

NWS meteorologists are predicting wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph throughout the area. Humidity is predicted between 10 and 15 percent.

A Red Flag warning means any fires that develop or are already burning could spread rapidly.

Open burn bans remain in effect throughout eastern Idaho until late September.

Air quality

Smoke from local and out-of-state wild fires continues negatively impact air quality in eastern and central Idaho.

The following counties are under an air quality advisory: Bonneville, Butte, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Teton, Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida.

Air quality is expected to range from moderate to unhealthy throughout the weekend.

NWS officials say everyone may begin to experience health effects. As such, everyone should limit their time and heavy exertion outdoors. Individuals with an inherent sensitivity to increased particulate levels may experience more serious effects. At these levels there is an increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and increased aggravation of asthma and/or lung ailments.

The air quality will be reevaluated on Monday.